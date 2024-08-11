Disinformation being spread in India about attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

On 5 August Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister and went to India. The next day the parliament was dissolved. On 8 August the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was formed.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, the Awami League offices in various districts including Dhaka, the houses of Awami League leaders and their business establishments were attacked. There also were incidents of attacks on the minority communities in various districts, particularly on the members of the Hindu community. The Indian government has formed a committee to keep watch on the situation in Bangladesh.

The Indian media has been highlighting Bangladesh situation and incidents of assault on the Hindu community. The Indo-centric social media accounts have been expansively spreading reports on Hindus under attack. Many of the videos, pictures and information of these reports are false.

A video of a women being abducted in Senbagh, Noakhali, last Thursday is being passed off as a communal attack. However, Prothom Alo spoke to the woman’s father and learnt that this was not true. It was the woman’s husband who was trying to drag her away. The woman actually refused to stay with her husband the people of the village resisted him.