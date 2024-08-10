Call from Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu for an end to Indian interference

The statement is published ad verbatim:

We, five citizens of Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, come together in the context of momentous changes in Bangladesh, to demand that the government of India desist from interfering in our respective polities. Over the decades, intervention by New Delhi’s political, bureaucratic and intelligence operatives in Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu, has contributed to the unending political instability in our countries and has empowered autocratic regimes.

India’s interference weakens the neighbouring democracies and compromises their socio-economic advancement. It contradicts the Panchsheel principle of peaceful coexistence once advocated by India and belies the Narendra Modi government’s much-publicised ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Furthermore, it is beneficial to India’s own interest in seeing South Asia as a whole achieve political stability and peace, which will in turn benefit India’s own economy and enhance its international standing.

While Bangladesh’s citizens have been grateful for Indian assistance at the time of liberation in 1971, in the decades since, New Delhi has sought to guide Dhaka’s politics for its own purposes. These include the diversion of river waters as the upper riparian state, access to the Indian Northeast through Bangladeshi territory, and the use of Bangladesh as a sizeable market for Indian goods. New Delhi actively worked to prop up the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina over the last decade and received political and economic concessions in return.