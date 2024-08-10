Why has India suddenly made a committee for protection of Bangladesh's minorities?

Prime minister Narendra Modi earlier too has tried to assure the basic Hindutva vote bank in this manner. But that perhaps wasn't enough. Even in his greetings sent to Nobel laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus after he took oath as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Modi reminded him of the issue pertaining to safety of the minorities.

Earlier, though, while the Indian external affairs ministry expressed its concern, it also hailed the initiatives by the Muslim community to come forward and protest the Hindi families and places of worship. India's Shashi Thahur, Jairam Ramesh and many political leaders, alongside expressing concern, also praised these initiatives. But even so, the central government formed the committee, making it clear that BJP was highly uncomfortable.

There are other reasons for BJP's discomfort. The main reason is that they no longer have absolute majority in parliament. They have to depend in their allies to run the government. From the very outside the BNP government has wanted to project that they may be dependent, but they are not weak. They want to portray in different ways that they still have the strength and clout with which they have run the country for the past 10 years. And they will continue with that clout.

In order to prove their power, they have kept all important ministries to themselves. The top leaders still hold on to the offices and positions in which they were in charge. They did not change the speakers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. While the monsoon session has ended, there still has been no decision regarding elections to the office of the Lok Sabha's deputy speaker. This office has remained vacant for over five years. The opposition members in parliament are still being treated as before. Yet still BJP is not at peace. That is why at the outset of its third stint at the helm, it has sent the controversial waqf amendment bill to the joint parliamentary committee for consideration. Over the past 10 years, other than the National Register of Citizens (2016 and the Data Protection Act (2019), not a single bill was sent to the joint parliamentary committee. It has done so this time because questions in this regard have arisen among the allies.