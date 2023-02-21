Holy Shab-e-Barat on 7 March

As the new crescent was sighted in the country's sky today, the counting of the holy month of Shaban will begin from tomorrow (Wednesday), the release added.
The Muslims consider Shab-e-Barat as one of the three most sacred nights and believe that on this night Almighty Allah decides the fate of all human beings fixing their 'rizq' (livelihood) for the next year.
The Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, recite from the Holy Quran, hold milad, zikir and other religious rituals seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.