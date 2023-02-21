Bangladesh

Holy Shab-e-Barat on 7 March

BSS

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country on the night of March 7 (Tuesday) as the new noon of the holy month of Shaban of Hijri 1444 was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh this evening.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the Islamic Foundation conference room of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here this evening with State Minister for Religious Affairs Mohammad Faridul Haque Khan in the chair, said a press release of the Islamic Foundation (IF).

As the new crescent was sighted in the country's sky today, the counting of the holy month of Shaban will begin from tomorrow (Wednesday), the release added.

The Muslims consider Shab-e-Barat as one of the three most sacred nights and believe that on this night Almighty Allah decides the fate of all human beings fixing their 'rizq' (livelihood) for the next year.

The Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, recite from the Holy Quran, hold milad, zikir and other religious rituals seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.

