Holy Shab-e-Barat on 7 March

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country on the night of March 7 (Tuesday) as the new noon of the holy month of Shaban of Hijri 1444 was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh this evening.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the Islamic Foundation conference room of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here this evening with State Minister for Religious Affairs Mohammad Faridul Haque Khan in the chair, said a press release of the Islamic Foundation (IF).