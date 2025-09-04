Had no interest in 2nd term extension as IGP: State witness Mamun

In July 2024, when the tenure of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was extended for a second time by one year as Inspector General of Police (IGP), he was not interested.

He verbally conveyed this lack of interest to the then Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

On Thursday, during cross-examination at the International Crimes Tribunal-1, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun made these statements.

In a case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising, deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan stand accused alongside Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Among them, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has become the ‘approver’ (state witness) in the case. Admitting responsibility for offences committed during the mass uprising, the former IGP gave his testimony last Tuesday as the 36th witness.