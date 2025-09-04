Had no interest in 2nd term extension as IGP: State witness Mamun
In July 2024, when the tenure of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was extended for a second time by one year as Inspector General of Police (IGP), he was not interested.
He verbally conveyed this lack of interest to the then Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.
On Thursday, during cross-examination at the International Crimes Tribunal-1, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun made these statements.
In a case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising, deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan stand accused alongside Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.
Among them, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has become the ‘approver’ (state witness) in the case. Admitting responsibility for offences committed during the mass uprising, the former IGP gave his testimony last Tuesday as the 36th witness.
At around 11:30am, Thursday, cross-examination of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun commenced, conducted by state-appointed counsel Md Amir Hossain on behalf of fugitive accused Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan.
During the proceedings, Amir Hossain stated that Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun had claimed in his deposition that he was granted an extension as IGP due to Gopalganj-centric groupings, which was untrue.
In response, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun maintained that he had spoken the truth in his testimony.
Amir Hossain then asserted that it was not because of any Gopalganj-centric grouping, but rather through lobbying for his own interests, that Al-Mamun had obtained the extension.
Al-Mamun denied this, saying the allegation was false.
Amir Hossain further asked, “Did you say ‘no’ when you got the extension?
In reply, Al-Mamun said he had agreed to the first extension, but during the second extension he was not interested.
When questioned, to whom did he tell he was not interested?
Al-Mamun stated that he had verbally informed the Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister.
Amir Hossain alleged that this statement was false, but Al-Mamun insisted he had spoken the truth.
Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun assumed office as Inspector General of Police on 30 September 2022.
In accordance with his normal service tenure, he was due to retire on 11 January 2023. From 12 January 2023 to 11 July 2024, the then government appointed him IGP on a contractual basis. In July 2024, his tenure was extended for one more year.