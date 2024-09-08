Surprised by Rajnath’s statement, says foreign adviser

On 5 September, Rajnath Singh, maintaining that India is a peace-loving country, called upon the armed forces to be prepared to tackle future wars.

He made reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts and the current situation in Bangladesh, and exhorted the commanders to analyse these episodes, predict the problems that the country may face in the future, and stay prepared to deal with the “unexpected”.

In this regard, Touhid Hossain said, “We need to understand if he made the statement for domestic consumption. Also, the way he spoke is like beating about the bush. I do not see any ground for India to be prepared for a war due to the Ukraine war. How the problems with Hamas are relevant here, and how Bangladesh can be compared with the Ukraine and Hamas issues – I do not understand it.”