Surprised by Rajnath’s statement, says foreign adviser
The foreign affairs adviser, Touhid Hossain, has said the recent statement of Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh took him by surprise as he sees not a slightest fear of conflict with the neighbouring nation.
While talking to the media at the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon, the adviser said he is more surprised than being concerned with the Indian minister’s statement on the Indian forces' preparation for impending challenges.
On 5 September, Rajnath Singh, maintaining that India is a peace-loving country, called upon the armed forces to be prepared to tackle future wars.
He made reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts and the current situation in Bangladesh, and exhorted the commanders to analyse these episodes, predict the problems that the country may face in the future, and stay prepared to deal with the “unexpected”.
In this regard, Touhid Hossain said, “We need to understand if he made the statement for domestic consumption. Also, the way he spoke is like beating about the bush. I do not see any ground for India to be prepared for a war due to the Ukraine war. How the problems with Hamas are relevant here, and how Bangladesh can be compared with the Ukraine and Hamas issues – I do not understand it.”
Asked if the Indian minister’s statement is a type of threat to Bangladesh, the adviser said, “I still believe that he made the statement for domestic consumption. Therefore, I am unwilling to make any assumption. We will surely see what is taking place and why.”
Regarding the political asylum of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in India, Touhid Hossain said, “Usually, any country can grant political asylum to anyone. We will see if it is going to happen in this case.”