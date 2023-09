Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Hili land port in Dinajpur district is suspended since this morning due to Janmashtami, a major religious festival of the Hindu community, UNB reports.

All activities at the land port also remained suspended while immigration services are on as usual, said Mostafizur Rahman, general secretary of Hili Land Port Export-Import group .

Trade between Bangladesh and India through Hili land port will resume on Thursday, he said.