AIIB to provide $400m to Bangladesh as budget support

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will provide $400 million to Bangladesh as budget support for implementing the ‘Climate Resilient Inclusive Development Program- Subprogram1’.

In this regard, the government of Bangladesh signed a loan agreement of $400 million (JPY 62,773,999,681) as budget support with the AIIB on 27 June to implement the ‘Climate Resilient Inclusive Development Program- Subprogram1’.