Gopalganj deaths: No post-mortems for those killed is unacceptable

Exactly one year ago, bodies were arriving one after another at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in July last year. Correspondents from Prothom Alo took turns covering the events there.

They observed that in many cases, the bodies of those martyred in the July Uprising did undergo post-mortems, while some other times they did not. The precise number of autopsies carried out remains unknown.

Autopsies are crucial to determine the cause of any unnatural death. Everybody knows that investigations and trials of murder cases are obstructed in the absence of a post-mortem.

One of the core driving forces of the July Uprising was justice. On 3 August 2024, then coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Md Nahid Islam, while declaring the one-point demand of government’s ouster at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka had talked about ‘establishing justice in the society’.