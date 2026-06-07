Verdict due today in Pallabi child rape, murder case

The verdict in the case over the rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl in Pallabi, Dhaka, will be delivered today, Sunday.

Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Tribunal for the Prevention of Violence Against Children will pronounce the verdict at 11:00 am.

Earlier, arguments from both the prosecution and the defence concluded in the case on Thursday. Following the hearing, the court fixed 7 June for delivering the verdict. The child was raped and murdered on 19 May. Accordingly, the verdict is set to be delivered today, Sunday just 19 days after the incident.