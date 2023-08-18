Government controlling media by different ways

Taking part in the discussion, Dainik Manabzamin’s editor Matiur Rahman said how can journalists write freely while living amidst a culture of fear? The journalists have surrendered helplessly. The media used to be controlled once by closing but now more media outlets are being introduced and controlled.

Fair journalism cannot be expected if this restriction does not end. Journalists are entangled by digital and cyber security acts and self-censorship. The freedom of media would not be ensured without rule of law, he added.

Senior journalist Mostafa Firoz said although a handful of newspapers are trying to do journalism, the television channels are being used as weapons of the government. A fair election can’t be expected under such a circumstance.

Rajshahi University mass communication and journalism department’s professor A Al Mamun said there is no record in the country that a party government holds a fair election. The media is working to fulfill the government’s wish due to various conditions and their own interest. After Prothom Alo published a story on 26 March, a certain television channel countered the report going against the ethics of journalism. Later Prothom Alo’s reporter was arrested and a case was filed against the editor. Journalist organisations need to speak for a fair journalistic environment.

Saimum Parvez, postdoctoral fellow of Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium, in his closing remarks said a sense of distrust has been created among mass people about the media. The media is going through the worst situation in many respects. There needs to be an open environment and accountability.

Journalist Monir Haider conducted the webinar.