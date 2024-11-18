11-member Media Reform Commission formed

The government has formed an 11-member Media Reform Commission with veteran journalist Kamal Ahmed as its chief.

The cabinet division issued a gazette notification to this end on Sunday.

Other members of the commission are: Professor Gitiara Nasreen, a teacher of Department of Mass Communication & Journalism at Dhaka University, Shamsul Huq Zahid, Editor of The Financial Express, Akhter Hossain Khan, secretary of News Papers Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), Syed Abdal Ahmed, a representative of Association of Television Owners and former secretary of Jatiya Press Club, Fahim Ahmed, chief executive officer of Jamuna Television and a trustee of Broadcast Journalism Centre, Jimi Amir, journalist and convener of Media Support Network, Mustafa Sabuj, Bogura correspondent of the Daily Star, Titu Dutta Gupta, deputy editor of The Business Standard, and Abdullah Al Mamun, a student.