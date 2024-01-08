JaPa seat count falls to 11 from current 23

Jatiya Party (JaPa), the current opposition in parliament, managed to win in only 11 constituencies in the 12th national election, though it had negotiated with ruling Awami League for 26 seats and fielded candidates in 265 seats in total.

The party has a total of 23 elected lawmakers in the current parliament, and the count is set to decrease to 11 in the upcoming parliament, as it failed to win in any of the non-negotiated constituencies.