JaPa seat count falls to 11 from current 23

Jatiya Party (JaPa), the current opposition in parliament, managed to win in only 11 constituencies in the 12th national election, though it had negotiated with ruling Awami League for 26 seats and fielded candidates in 265 seats in total.
The party has a total of 23 elected lawmakers in the current parliament, and the count is set to decrease to 11 in the upcoming parliament, as it failed to win in any of the non-negotiated constituencies.
However, the current parliament has four JaPa lawmakers in the reserved seats for women.
As per un-official polls result, JaPa chairman GM Quader, secretary general Mujibul Haque, co-chairmen Anisul Islam Mahmud and ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar have won in their respective constituencies in Rangpur, Kishoreganj, Chattogram, and Patuakhali.
Apart from the four senior leaders, JaPa presidium member Masud Uddin Chowdhury has been elected from Feni-3, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed from Thakurgaon-3, Golam Kibria from Barishal-3, AKM Selim Osman from Narayanganj-5, Ashrafuzzaman from Satkhira-2, AKM Mostafizur Rahman from Kurigram-1, and Shariful Islam from Bogura-2.
Except for ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar and Ashrafuzzaman, all are members of the current parliament.