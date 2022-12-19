Maximum utilisation of youths has to be ensured

Youths comprise the majority of the country's total population and the maximum utilisation of this section will have to be ensured to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDG).

All stakeholders, including public and private, will have to work together to make the young people skilled and create scope for their employment.

Speakers came up with these remarks while addressing an event titled 'SDG Campaign-2022: Need for strong representation of youth and women' on Monday at the auditorium of Krishibid institution in Dhaka -- an event that was sponsored by UNDP, UNEP Poverty and Environment Action while organised by Prothom Alo and Prothom Alo Bondhushava.

In the event, more than 400 youths took part from 64 districts.