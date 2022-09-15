22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins 7 October

The ban covers hilsa sanctuaries in six districts-Barishal, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali districts.
The sanctuaries are- 100 km in the Meghna River from Chandpur's Shatnol to Laxmipur's Char Alaxandar, 90km in Shahbazpur Channel in Bhola, 100 km in Tentulia River in Bhola, 20 km in Naria and Bhederganj upazila in Chandpur district and 82 km in Hizla, Mehendiganj and Barishal Sadar upazila, Gazaria and Meghna river.
Hilsa has the highest contribution in the country's fish production as the single fish species.