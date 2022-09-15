Bangladesh

22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins 7 October

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A 22-day government ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of hilsa will come into effect from 7 October in a bid to save mother hilsa during peak breeding season, reports UNB.

The ban will be lifted on 28 October, said Iftekhar Hossain, public relations officer of fisheries and livestock ministry on Thursday.

The objective of the restrictions on fishing is to protect the mother hilsa which lay eggs during the period.

The ban covers hilsa sanctuaries in six districts-Barishal, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali districts.

The sanctuaries are- 100 km in the Meghna River from Chandpur's Shatnol to Laxmipur's Char Alaxandar, 90km in Shahbazpur Channel in Bhola, 100 km in Tentulia River in Bhola, 20 km in Naria and Bhederganj upazila in Chandpur district and 82 km in Hizla, Mehendiganj and Barishal Sadar upazila, Gazaria and Meghna river.

Hilsa has the highest contribution in the country's fish production as the single fish species.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment