22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins 7 October

A 22-day government ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of hilsa will come into effect from 7 October in a bid to save mother hilsa during peak breeding season, reports UNB.

The ban will be lifted on 28 October, said Iftekhar Hossain, public relations officer of fisheries and livestock ministry on Thursday.

The objective of the restrictions on fishing is to protect the mother hilsa which lay eggs during the period.