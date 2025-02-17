Prolonged single-party rule politicised security sector in Bangladesh: UN

The report said despite Bangladesh Army’s involvement in politics in the past through military coups and attempted coups “the Army is widely regarded as less politicised than other security forces.

But, it said, serving army officers and others with inside knowledge told OHCHR that the military had long been permeated by party politics, especially at the senior level.

The report said based on their perceived political loyalties, senior officers were promoted or placed in key positions in Dhaka and Army Headquarters, while officers seen as disloyal were denied promotion, placed in remote positions or, in some cases, illicitly pressured to leave the army.

“This facilitated abuse by the political party in power of not only the Army, but even more so the paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies, which were commanded by Army officers and which reported directly to the Prime Minister or Home Minister,” it read.

The UN fact finders observed that politicisation had driven a negative symbiotic relationship between the ruling party and the security sector.

“In exchange for suppressing challenges to the ruling party and not intervening in crimes by ruling party members, police and other security sector personnel could expect impunity for their own serious violations and acts of corruption,” the OHCHR reported.