Bangladesh, France maintain independence in decision making processes: Envoy

Highlighting growing relations between Bangladesh and France, French ambassador Marie Masdupuy has said the two countries are eager to maintain independence in decision-making processes when it comes to relations with other states or groups of states as both the countries regularly illustrate it on the international stage.

“Our political relation enjoys a high degree of confidence and mutual trust in the spirit of HMP’s (PM Sheikh Hasina) visit to Paris in 2021,” she said while celebrating the National Day of France, also called Bastille Day on Thursday evening.

Education minister Dipu Moni attended as the chief guest and highlighted the importance of further strengthening of the relations.

“We are confident that bilateral relations between our two friendly countries will be further strengthened in the days ahead as we remain pledged-bound to build a peaceful, just , inclusive, modern and prosperous society towards realizing the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – Sonar Bangla, said the education minister.

She thanked France for extending political support for resolving the Rohingya crisis. “We would like to see increased support from the international community including France towards an early, safe and sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced people to their homeland in Myanmar for the sake of peace and stability in the region.”