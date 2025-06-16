Dengue cases doubled every month from March to May

Sharmin, 21, was admitted to Barguna Sadar Hospital for six days suffering from dengue. She was discharged yesterday, Sunday. Sharmin said that almost all of the necessary items—including saline and medicines—had to be bought from outside the hospital.

Barguna Sadar Hospital has 50 beds allocated for dengue patients.

However, yesterday the number of dengue patients admitted stood at 192.

In June, the number of dengue cases has been increasing every day compared to the previous day. In the last 24 hours alone, 249 people were diagnosed with dengue, and one patient died.

From March to May this year, the number of dengue cases each month was double that of the previous month. In the first 15 days of June alone, the number of dengue cases is nearly equal to the total cases of the previous month.