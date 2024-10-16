Body exhumed to confirm Haris Chowdhury’s identity

DNA samples have been collected to confirm whether the body buried under the name of Mahmudur Rahman in 2021 was of BNP leader Haris Chowdhury or not.

The members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) exhumed the body on a High Court order that came following a writ petition submitted by Haris Chowdhury’s daughter Samira Tanzin Chowdhury.

She was present at the spot along with other relevant administrative officials.

Confirming the matter, Savar upazila assistant commissioner (AC, land) and executive magistrate SM Rasel Islam told Prothom Alo the body was exhumed in presence of the officials of forensic department, CID, representatives of local government secretary and the district registrar as per the HC order.

Haris Chowdhury was the political secretary of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Executive magistrate SM Rasel Islam said after the exhumation, CID collected DNA samples from the body. Whether the body was of Haris Chowdhury or not can be confirmed only after the DNA test.