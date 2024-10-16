Body exhumed to confirm Haris Chowdhury’s identity
DNA samples have been collected to confirm whether the body buried under the name of Mahmudur Rahman in 2021 was of BNP leader Haris Chowdhury or not.
The members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) exhumed the body on a High Court order that came following a writ petition submitted by Haris Chowdhury’s daughter Samira Tanzin Chowdhury.
She was present at the spot along with other relevant administrative officials.
Confirming the matter, Savar upazila assistant commissioner (AC, land) and executive magistrate SM Rasel Islam told Prothom Alo the body was exhumed in presence of the officials of forensic department, CID, representatives of local government secretary and the district registrar as per the HC order.
Haris Chowdhury was the political secretary of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
Executive magistrate SM Rasel Islam said after the exhumation, CID collected DNA samples from the body. Whether the body was of Haris Chowdhury or not can be confirmed only after the DNA test.
“After the confirmation, the next steps will be taken as per the court order including giving him a guard of honour as he was a valiant freedom fighter. The body will be kept at the morgue of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) until then,” he said.
Earlier, at around 10:00 am on Wednesday the members of law enforcement agencies dug up a portion of the grave at the graveyard of Jamia Khatamunnabyeen Madrasah in Birulia of Savar.
Members of police, relevant administrative officials, family members of Haris Chowdhury and madrasah teachers were present at the time. The body was exhumed at around 12:15 pm. Later, the CID collected DNA samples from the body and sent it to the DMCH morgue after that.
Samira Tanzin Chowdhury, who was present at the spot, said her father went into hiding after 1/11. However, he didn’t leave the country as he didn’t want to. But the situation in the country was not in favour of revealing his identity.
Therefore, he was forced to change his identity. He also got a national identity card under the name of Mahmudur Rahman. Despite having a Saudi VISA for umrah he didn’t leave the country.
Samira Tanzin said, “I will never hide my father’s true identity after his death on 3 September 2021. I openly said the body buried under the name of Mahmudur Rahman was of my father Haris Chowdhury’s. He died in Bangladesh. I even decided to bury him at our family graveyard. But we couldn’t do that due to obstructions from different quarters of the previous autocratic government.”
She further said, “My uncle is a ‘sura’ member of that madrasah. My father was buried as Mahmudur Rahman with the help of the madrasah authorities and my uncle. After his death we informed the intelligence. However, I was denied my father’s death certificate. There should be no confusion regarding my father’s death.”
Maulana Ashiqur Rahman Kashemi conducted the janaza. He said the janaza was held after the Asr prayer. It was the time of the pandemic. They buried the body of professor Mahmudur Rahman. He knew him as professor Mahmudur Rahman till now.
Birulia union parishad member Samad Molla said, “Many buy lands to bury their relatives here. They gave a place allocated for others to bury Mahmudur Rahman. None of the locals or madrasah authorities knew it was Haris Chowdhury’s body.”