Sarjis writes on Facebook against people trying to create chaos
July Shaheed Smriti Foundation general secretary Sarjis Alam has published a post on social media, Facebook against those trying to create chaos or anarchy for irrational reasons.
Sarjis Alam made the post from his verified Facebook account in the afternoon today, Monday. In that post he wrote that the country, the citizens and the public properties come first before anything else.
Sarjis Alam further wrote that if anyone tries to create chaos or anarchy for irrational reasons, no matter what are their identities, resisting them and providing security to the public in the interest of the country is the main task of the law enforcement agencies.