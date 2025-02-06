Bangladesh summons Indian envoy to stop Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh has lodged a strong protest with India regarding false and fabricated statements made by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, aimed at creating instability in Bangladesh through the use of social media and various platforms while staying in Delhi.

On Thursday, the foreign ministry summoned the acting high commissioner of India to Dhaka and handed him a letter of protest. The foreign ministry announced this in a statement.

In response to questions during a briefing at the ministry, foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain said Bangladesh had formally requested India in writing to prevent Sheikh Hasina from making such statements and remarks, as those are against the interests of Bangladesh.

He also said, "We have not got any response in this regard. Due to recent developments, Bangladesh has once again sent a protest note to India. Indian acting high commissioner was summoned and handed over the protest letter so that she (Sheikh Hasina) is prevented."