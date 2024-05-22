President urges Buddhist leaders to work for people's wellbeing

Acknowledging the deep-rooted Buddhist tradition in Bangladesh that spans thousands of years, the president conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Buddhists in Bangladesh and around the world.

He highlighted that Buddha's teachings aimed at the welfare and happiness of all beings on Earth, transcending barriers of time and space.

Encouraging interfaith harmony, the president advised embracing the positive aspects of all religions while discarding the negative, and urged Buddhist leaders to promote the noble teachings of Buddha for a harmonious and prosperous Bangladesh, envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.