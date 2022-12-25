DGHS issues alert at gateways over new omicron Covid-19 variant

At an online press briefing held today, the DGHS urged the people to wear masks in crowded places, wash hands frequently and take booster jabs as the national advisory committee alerted for a new Covid-19 variant.
"The new sub-variant BF.7 of the Omicron identified in China and India... the new variant already infected a large number of people in China while many people were detected with the new variant in India," additional director general of DGHS professor Ahmedul Kabir told reporters during an online press briefing organised by the DGHS.
“The new variant is capable of infecting many people within a shorter period. So, taking a booster -- especially for those with vulnerability, and wearing masks is a must,” he added.
The new sub variant of Omicron is four times higher transmissible and the incubation period is shorter enabling it to infect many people at a time, Kabir added.