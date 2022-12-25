DGHS issues alert at gateways over new omicron Covid-19 variant

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today issued an alert at airports, land ports and seaports as the new sub-variant BF.7 of the Omicron was detected in China and India, reports BSS.↳

In a notification, the DGHS directed authorities of airports, land ports and sea ports to take all necessary measures including screening suspected people and following health rules to tackle the outbreak of the new variant of Covid-19 that infected many people in different countries. ↳