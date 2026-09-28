"My hands are bloodied by rusted handcuffs": Former State Minister Palak after court appearance
After appearing in court, former state minister for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak was being taken out of the court lockup to be sent back to jail. He then raised both his hands and said they were bleeding from the rusty handcuff.
Palak was brought from jail to court on Monday in connection with a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). After appearing before Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Shahjahan Kabir, he was taken out of the court lockup to be sent back to jail. At that time, he showed his hands and said, “My hands are bleeding because of the rusty handcuff.”
The submission of the investigation report in the ACC case was scheduled for today. For this, he was produced in court from prison. However, as the ACC did not submit the report, the court set 23 November as the new date for the next hearing. He was later sent back to prison under police escort.
Palak’s lawyer Farzana Yeasmin Rakhi confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Palak was arrested on 15 August 2024 following the fall of the Awami League government. He has been in jail since then. On 12 December 2024, ACC deputy director Mustafizur Rahman filed a case against Zunaid Ahmed Palak.
According to the case statement, Palak acquired and possessed immovable and movable assets worth Tk 87.34 million, disproportionate to his known sources of income, through illegal means with the intention of gaining financial benefits for personal interests.
He allegedly made suspicious transactions through 25 bank accounts in his name by depositing Tk 320.49 million and withdrawing Tk 298.47 million unusually, thereby committing money laundering through bribery and corruption. He also allegedly converted, transferred and handed over illegally acquired money or property with the intention of concealing or disguising its illegal source.