"My hands are bloodied by rusted handcuffs": Former State Minister Palak after court appearance

After appearing in court, former state minister for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak was being taken out of the court lockup to be sent back to jail. He then raised both his hands and said they were bleeding from the rusty handcuff.

Palak was brought from jail to court on Monday in connection with a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). After appearing before Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Shahjahan Kabir, he was taken out of the court lockup to be sent back to jail. At that time, he showed his hands and said, “My hands are bleeding because of the rusty handcuff.”