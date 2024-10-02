6 reform commissions gazette awaiting notification

The six reform commissions, the interim government has formed, will begin their work soon and the names of the heads of these commissions have already been announced.

The names of the members are nearly finalised as well.

A notification in this regard is expected to be issued within a day of two, according to reliable sources within the government.

Meanwhile, before the reform commissions start working in full swing, the interim government will hold another round of discussions with political parties, Shafiqul Alam, the press secretary to the chief adviser, said.

He also indicated that these discussions would take place very soon.

During a press conference held on Monday evening at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, in response to a question from journalists, Shafiqul Alam mentioned that the commissions were supposed to start work on Tuesday. However, a decision was made that the advisory council wants to engage in further discussions with the political parties.