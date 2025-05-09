Overnight protest at Jamuna demands ban on Awami League

The protest that began at 10:00 pm on Thursday in front of Jamuna, the residence of the interim government’s chief advisor, demanding a ban on the Awami League, is still ongoing. Eight hours have already passed.

At 6:00 am on Friday, several hundred leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were seen protesting, chanting slogans one after another.

Around 8:00 am, Jamaat leaders and activists joined the protest in front of Jamuna. Several hundred of them, led by Jamaat’s Dhaka South City Secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud, participated in the demonstration.