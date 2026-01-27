Indian media spreading disinformation about Bangladesh

The trend of disinformation originating from Indian sources targeting Bangladesh is becoming increasingly alarming.

In 2025, Rumor Scanner identified evidence of at least 155 instances of disinformation about Bangladesh circulated through Indian media outlets and social media platforms, an increase of nearly 5 per cent compared to the previous year.

These figures reflect not only the scale of disinformation but also its continued upward trajectory. More concerning is the active role played by India’s mainstream media in spreading such falsehoods.

Last year, 73 Indian news outlets published 140 reports across 38 incidents containing false or misleading information involving Bangladesh.