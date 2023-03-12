Refrain from panic-buying as enough food stock for Ramadan: PMO

"According to available information received from different ministries, we have enough food in stock compared to any time of the past ahead of the Ramadan, which is a matter of satisfaction for us," PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah told a news briefing after the meeting.
In this context, he requested all not to go for panic buying.
"There will be no problem if everyone buys commodities they required instead of buying excessive food at a time," he assured.
Tofazzel said the price of sugar will be reduced during the Ramadan as the government has already reduced duty and withdrew tariff on sugar import.
Sugar import will be higher before the Ramadan due to the measures taken by the government, he opined.
Besides, the open market sale (OMS) will be continued as usual and the TCB will sell daily essentials including edible oil, sugar, rice, onion and chickpaeas (chhola). The TCB will also sell dates in Dhaka city, he said.
Around 100 people will be benefitted with the sale ahead of the Ramadan and the Eid, he said, adding that under the Food Friendly Progamme, one kilogram of rice will also be sold at Tk 15.
The Principal Secretary said the electricity supply will be normal during the Ramadan.
He said that they have asked the authorities concerned to make sure appropriate supply of power during the Iftar and Sehri and supply electricity for irrigation after 11:00 pm.
The meeting also instructed the authorities concerned to ensure smooth and safe journey of Eid holidaymakers and maintain the law and order ahead of the Eid.
Officials from the concerned ministries were present in the meeting.