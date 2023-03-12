Refrain from panic-buying as enough food stock for Ramadan: PMO

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Sunday urged the people to refrain from panic buying as the country has enough food stock ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, reports BSS.

The directive came from a preparatory meeting held at the PMO here ahead of the Ramadan and the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Different issues including food stock and its nationwide supply, law and order, overall electricity management, water supply and smooth journey of the home-goers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr prominently came up in the meeting.