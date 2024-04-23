Order to submit report on advancement of probe into Benazir’s wealth after 2 months

The High Court has asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to inform it about the advancement in the investigation into the allegation of accumulation of wealth illegally by Benazir Ahmed, former Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The ACC has been directed to submit its advancement in the investigation in the form of an affidavit after two months.

The HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed this order Tuesday after holding a hearing on a writ petition.