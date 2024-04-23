Order to submit report on advancement of probe into Benazir’s wealth after 2 months
The High Court has asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to inform it about the advancement in the investigation into the allegation of accumulation of wealth illegally by Benazir Ahmed, former Inspector General of Police (IGP).
The ACC has been directed to submit its advancement in the investigation in the form of an affidavit after two months.
The HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed this order Tuesday after holding a hearing on a writ petition.
At a stage of the hearing, the court said, “We want the country to be free from corruption; we want no money is laundered from the country; we want no one getting away with committing crimes. At the same time, we want no one is forcefully taken to court illegally.”
Lawyer M Sarwar Hossain represented the writ petitioner. He was assisted by lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik.
Senior lawyer Shah Mahjurul Haque and Mohammad Sayeed Ahmad moved for Benazir Ahmed in the court. Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC while deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin represented the state.
Daily newspaper Kaler Kantho ran two news reports “Benazirer Ghore Aladiner Cherag (Aladin’s lamp at Benazir's house)” and “Boner Jomite Benazirer Resort (Benazir’s resort on forest land)” on 31 March and 3 April respectively.
Supreme Court lawyer Md Salah Uddin Reagan made an appeal to the ACC on 4 April seeking investigation into those published reports. He sent a legal notice to the ACC due to the inaction of the agency on 18 April. As no response was received from the ACC, the lawyer filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directives on conducting an enquiry.
Highlighting the two news reports before the court during the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer M Sarwar Hossain said, “Upon filing the writ, we came to know through news reports that the ACC has already formed an investigation committee. The court’s supervision is required in this regard for a proper investigation.”
Benazir’s lawyers told the court that whereas the ACC formed a probe body, the writ mentioned about the ACC’s inaction. That is why it could be rejected.
Taking part in the hearing, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the court a three-member investigation committee has been formed following the decision from a meeting of the ACC on 18 April.
The court then asked him about the development. Khurshid Alam Khan informed the court that a team has been formed to run an investigation into the allegations of illegal accumulation of wealth worth of billions of taka by Benazir Ahmed abusing his power, taking resort to irregularities and corruption in his name, and in the names of his wife and two daughters at home and abroad. The ACC has asked the team to conclude its investigation as per its laws and regulations and as per the money laundering prevention acts and regulations within the stipulated time. The ACC has no inaction in this case.
Taking part in the hearing, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin mentioned the government’s “zero tolerance” policy regarding any kind of corruption.
Later, the court made the order.