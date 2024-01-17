Election has been one-sided and staged to look competitive: TIB

The 12th parliamentary election has been a one-sided and staged to look competitive one, Transparency International Bangladesh has said.

The organisation also said the election has not been fair and inclusive. This election is a bad omen for democracy and the future of democratic elections.

As a result of this election, the anti-graft body noted, Bangladesh will be considered as an international 'test case' in consideration of democratic decline experience and election strategy and bizarreness.

These were disclosed at a press conference on 'the 12th parliamentary election process tracking' at the TIB office in Dhanmondi in the capital on Wednesday.

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman presented observations over the election.