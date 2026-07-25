BGB arrests man with Yaba, smuggled goods at Beanibazar border
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has arrested a man with 50 pieces of Yaba tablets and various smuggled goods in the Beanibazar border area of Sylhet on Thursday evening.
The arrest was made by a special patrol team from the Borogram Border Outpost (BOP), led by Subedar Md Omar Faruque Khan under the 52nd Beanibazar Battalion.
According to a BGB press release, the patrol team was conducting a raid near border pillar 1357/M. At around 7:00 PM, they intercepted a suspicious individual at Godhar Bazar, located approximately 3 kilometers inside the country.
Upon searching him, the guards recovered 50 Yaba tablets, a polybag sealing machine, 2,200 Indian Rupees, Tk 1,000 in cash, four bottles of Indian V-Wash and an Android mobile phone. The total estimated value of the seized items is Tk 36,400.
The arrested individual has been identified as Md Sabbir Ahmed (26), son of Taj Uddin from Sachan Chak village in Beanibazar upazila.
BGB officials stated that the process of handing over the suspect, along with the seized drugs and other goods to Beanibazar Police Station for further legal action is currently underway.