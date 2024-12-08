Dhaka to seek Hasina’s extradition formally after some legal steps: CA’s press wing

Bangladesh will formally request India to extradite ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina after completing a few legal proceedings, chief adviser Muhammad Yunus’ press secretary Shafiqul Alam said Sunday.

He was speaking at a media conference at Foreign Service Academy in the capital

“The stand of our government regarding the extradition of Sheikh Hasina is quite clear. We want to bring to book Sheikh Hasina bringing her back to the country… She is the main commander of killing over 1,500 people in July-August. Earlier, she was the head of the government when people were made victims of enforced disappearance. Apart from this, a white paper has revealed that on average USD 16 billion was laundered from the country every year. This is the taxpayers’ money that has been stolen and sent abroad. Holding the responsible people accountable for all these things is one of our pledges,” Shafiqul Alam said.