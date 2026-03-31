Prothom Alo explainer
Home minister's statement on measles vaccine: the confusion and the crisis
Shamima Nasrin who works in an office in the private sector, has a four-year-old daughter. Since birth, her child received all the vaccines that children are supposed to get, including the measles vaccine. But now she is uncertain: did her daughter really receive the measles vaccine, or was another vaccine given in its name?
The reason for Shamima Nasrin’s doubt and concern is a recent statement by the new government’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Sardar Sakhawat Hossain. Speaking at an event in the capital, Dhaka, last Sunday, the minister said that measles vaccines were administered in the country eight years ago, and none have been given since then.
Rumana Begum is a domestic worker in Dhaka and lives in the Bou Bazar area near Panthapath, has a three-year-old daughter. She said that she had her daughter vaccinated against measles at the age of nine months.
The health minister’s statement has left many parents like Shamima Nasrin and Rumana Begum confused and concerned. This is because measles cases among children in the country have started to rise. In the current month alone, more than 50 children have died after contracting measles. The pressure on hospitals is also increasing. In this context, the minister’s remarks have raised questions in various circles.
Experts say the minister may have been referring to large-scale campaigns, but presenting it as “no vaccines were given” is misleading. Moreover, a nationwide large-scale campaign did take place in December 2020, when measles and rubella vaccinations were administered across the country
The minister’s statement spread quickly and confusion grew among the public. However, when the data and information are analysed, it appears that the issue is not so simple.
What the minister actually said
Last Sunday, at the inauguration ceremony of the International Pharmaceutical Industry Fair at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center, Health Minister Sardar Sakhawat Hossain said in response to journalists’ questions, “Measles vaccines were administered eight years ago, and none have been given since then.”
The context of the minister’s statement was the recent rise in measles cases and the initiative to procure new vaccines.
There has been considerable discussion and criticism of the minister’s remarks on social media.
Data shows vaccination was not halted. According to the government’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), the vaccination rate—including measles—for children aged 12 months ranged from a minimum of 89per cent to over 103per cent between 2017 and 2023. The lowest rate, 89.4 per cent, was recorded in 2018, while the highest—103.6 per cent—was in 2022. However, in 2024 the rate declined to 86.6 per cent, and last year (2025) it dropped significantly to 59.6 per cent. This means that the routine immunization program was ongoing and maintained high coverage at least until 2023.
An important distinction here is between routine immunisation (EPI) and large-scale campaigns. Experts say the minister may have been referring to large-scale campaigns, but presenting it as “no vaccines were given” is misleading. Moreover, a nationwide large-scale campaign did take place in December 2020, when measles and rubella vaccinations were administered across the country. So even if the minister was referring to campaigns, that claim would still be inaccurate.
However, just yesterday (Monday), the minister again said, “There was a campaign in 2018, and no campaign has taken place since. The current measles cases we are seeing—this outbreak is more severe among those who are not vaccinated.”
A report published in Prothom Alo in December 2020 shows that a measles and rubella vaccination campaign began on 12 December of that year and continued until 18 December.
Statements from relevant government officials also contradict the minister. Speaking to this reporter today, Dr. Mohammad Shahriar Sazzad, Deputy Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Directorate General of Health Services, said, “Measles vaccination has been carried out every year in Bangladesh; no year has been skipped.”
In other words, data from the government’s own implementation level does not support the minister’s statement.
So why the suddenincrease in measles?
This is where the real crisis lies. By 2025, vaccination coverage has dropped to below 60per cent. For the BCG vaccine, the shortfall rate stands at 13.2per cent.
Renowned pediatric specialist Professor Abid Hossain Mollah told Prothom Alo that over the past one and a half years, previous vaccination coverage levels have not been maintained.
Experts say measles is such a contagious disease that maintaining herd immunity requires more than 95 per cent coverage. If coverage falls below 70 per cent, an outbreak becomes almost inevitable.
This suggests that the problem is not “no vaccines being given for 8 years,” but rather the recent decline in coverage, which is a major factor behind the rising outbreak.
Possible causes
According to analysts, several factors are working together behind the rise in measles cases:
• Disruptions in healthcare services following the COVID-19 pandemic
• Gaps in vaccination in urban slums and high-risk areas
• Increased migration and a growing number of unvaccinated children
• Lack of regular monitoring
As a result, an “immunity gap” has developed.
In Bangladesh, children receive the measles vaccine twice—first at 9 months and again at 15 months. It is generally assumed that a child is protected by maternal immunity before 9 months. However, multiple children under 9 months are contracting measles now. Public health expert Benazir Ahmed has therefore suggested reviewing whether the vaccination schedule needs adjustment.
Impact of the minister’s statement: why it matters
Mothers who have recently vaccinated their children and have vaccination cards have no reason to panic. However, experts believe that the minister’s statement could create serious risks in public health communication.
They warn that if people believe vaccines have not been administered for years, it could reduce trust in the immunization program, create confusion, and lead to misguided policy decisions.
Professor Benazir Ahmed said, “The minister’s words will reach the field level. In our country’s culture, field workers tend to implement what higher authorities say, whether it is accurate or not. So even if vaccines are available, people might say they are not. Another point is that a minister is the head of a ministry—when he speaks, he should do so based on accurate information. That is his responsibility.”