Beijing extends loan repayment period, considers Dhaka's request for interest rate cut

Praising Bangladesh’s good track record in loan repayment, China on Tuesday "agreed in principle" to extend the loan repayment period and assured to look into the request of the interest rate reduction.

Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Md Touhid, during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, requested China to reduce interest rate from 2-3per cent to 1per cent, waive commitment fee and extend loan repayment period from 20 years to 30 years for both the Preferential Buyer’s Credit (PBC) loan and Government Concessional Loan (GCL).

The Chinese Foreign Minister also assured to continue DFQF access of Bangladeshi products to the Chinese market for 3 years after the LDC graduation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and China signed the ‘Implementation Plan" of the MoU in exchange of "Hydrological Information" sharing of the Yaluzangbu-Jamuna River.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China places Bangladesh at a very important position in her neighborhood diplomacy and praised the existing warm relations between the two nations.

Bangladesh and China reaffirmed their commitment to ‘Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ during bilateral talks held at the Diaoyuitai State Guest House in Beijing.