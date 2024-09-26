Bangladesh revolution sparks new hopes among Rohingya

Rohingya refugee Shonjida has endured years of boredom, misery and violence in Bangladesh -- but last month's overthrow of autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina has given her fresh hope for the future.

Around a million members of the stateless and persecuted Muslim minority live in a sprawling patchwork of Bangladeshi relief camps after fleeing violence in their homeland next door in Myanmar.

Hasina was lauded by the international community in 2017 for opening the borders to around 750,000 Rohingya who fled a Myanmar military crackdown that is now the subject of a UN genocide investigation.

But the years since have seen rampant malnutrition and regular gun battles in the camps, whose inhabitants hope that Hasina's ouster will bring renewed attention to their plight.