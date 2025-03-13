Kidney diseases lead to 17,000 deaths annually

The estimated number of people suffering from kidney disease in the country exceeds 12.9 million. Every year, approximately 17,000 individuals die due to kidney-related illness. These deaths primarily result from nine types of kidney diseases. Many people travel abroad annually for kidney treatment.

Information regarding the prevalence, mortality rates and types of kidney diseases in Bangladesh has been obtained from the website of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in Seattle, United States.

For over one and a half decades, IHME has been collecting and analysing health data from more than 200 countries worldwide, regularly publishing research articles. Their database provides statistical information on various diseases across nearly all countries and regions.