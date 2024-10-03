17 coordinators, co-coordinators resign from SAD

Abdur Rashid announced that they are resigning from the council of coordinators due to some coordinators’ failure in representing the Jahangirnagar University at the national level, their discriminatory behaviour to fellow activists, and differences over the involvement of some coordinators in lynching former Chhatra League leader Shamim Molla on the campus.

He also noted that the ‘second freedom’ that came on 5 August belongs to all walks of people, instead of any particular individual. Similarly, the new Bangladesh that came through sacrifices of thousands belong to all, instead of any particular group.

“From our respective positions, we will continue our efforts to promote this second freedom and its values, which are the result of the people’s sweat, toil, and blood.” he added.