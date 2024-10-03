Jahangirnagar University
17 coordinators, co-coordinators resign from SAD
Some 13 coordinators and four co-coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination's (SAD) Jahangirnagar University unit have resigned from their respective positions, alleging that the central coordinators are acting like a government-backed party and undermining the spirit of the mass-uprising.
They made the announcement at a press briefing at the teachers-students center (TSC) on the university campus in the afternoon on Thursday.
The coordinators are Abdur Rashid, Rudra Muhammad Safiullah, Haseeb Zaman, Zahidul Islam, Fahmida Faiza, Rokaiya Jannat, Mishu Khatun, Rafid Hasan, Hasanur Rahman, Abdul Hai, Nasim Al Tariq, Zahidul Islam, and Aindrila Majumder. The co-coordinators are Zia Uddin, Tanjim Ahmed, Zahidul Islam, and Saidul Islam.
At the press briefing, coordinator Abdur Rashid read out a written speech, noting that the anti-discrimination student movement failed to bring all protesters under a single umbrella and ensure representation of different universities.
According to the speech, the student movement, which originated from the quota reform protests, later evolved into an anti-fascist movement on the basis of nine core demands. In further developments, the fascist regime was unseated and replaced by an interim government.
However, the movement’s leadership has now kept mum over the demands for banning partisan student politics, justice for the July massacre, and ensuring compensation for the victims. The anti-discrimination student movement is now functioning like a government-backed student organisation.
It also failed to unite activists under a single banner and ensure representation from different universities. “Hence, we believe that the continuation of this banner is undermining the glorious history of collective participation in the movement from all walks of life. So, the banner should be abolished at the earliest.”
Abdur Rashid announced that they are resigning from the council of coordinators due to some coordinators’ failure in representing the Jahangirnagar University at the national level, their discriminatory behaviour to fellow activists, and differences over the involvement of some coordinators in lynching former Chhatra League leader Shamim Molla on the campus.
He also noted that the ‘second freedom’ that came on 5 August belongs to all walks of people, instead of any particular individual. Similarly, the new Bangladesh that came through sacrifices of thousands belong to all, instead of any particular group.
“From our respective positions, we will continue our efforts to promote this second freedom and its values, which are the result of the people’s sweat, toil, and blood.” he added.