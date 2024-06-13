Rafsan TheChotoBhai faces arrest warrant
A court has issued an arrest warrant for content creator Iftekhar Rafsan, widely known as Rafsan TheChotoBhai, on the allegation of violating registration obligations for his beverage brand BLU.
Judge Alaul Akbar of the Pure Food Court in Dhaka ordered the arrest warrant on Thursday, said Kamrul Islam, a food inspector of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) who filed the case.
Rafsan The ChotoBhai is a prominent content creator of Bangladesh, boasting a follower base of several millions.
He recently stole the show by gifting a car to his parents. When he posted a video content regarding the gift on social media, it sparked widespread discussion, with fans and followers expressing mixed reactions.