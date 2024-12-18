Bangladesh debunks attempts to distort 1971 Liberation War history

The Bangladesh government today refuted attempts to distort the history of its 1971 Liberation War, referencing a book written by the late JN Dixit, a former Indian foreign secretary, diplomat, and National Security Adviser.

“We celebrate our glorious Victory in 1971; we celebrate the Truth,” the foreign ministry stated in a post on its verified Facebook page, citing Dixit’s observations on the events of 16 December, 1971.

The ministry’s post, titled “Facts in History”, reiterated that Bangladesh emerged as a sovereign, independent country on 16 December, 1971, following a prolonged struggle and a nine-month-long brutal war.

It quoted Dixit’s book Liberation and Beyond: Indo-Bangladesh Relations, which detailed the surrender ceremony marking the end of the war.

The ministry’s post included the following excerpt from the Dixit’s book: “A major political mistake at the surrender ceremony was the Indian military high command’s failure to ensure the presence of General M.A.G. Osmani, Commander from the Bangladesh side on the Joint Command, at the ceremony and making him a signatory. The formal excuse explaining his absence was that his helicopter did take off but could not reach Dhaka in time for the surrender schedule. But there was widespread suspicion that his helicopter had been sent astray so that he could not reach Dhaka in time and the focus of attention at the ceremony was riveted on the Indian military commanders. This was an unfortunate aberration which India could have avoided.