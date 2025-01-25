Jamaat Ameer demands trial of all crimes committed in last 54 years

Ameer of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami (BJI) Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday demanded of the interim government to ensure trial of all criminal activities committed in the name of doing politics, including abductions, murders, kidnappings, extortion, looting and torture of women in the last 54 years after independence.

“The judiciary was sent to exile in the past, and as a result, people were deprived of justice. If justice could be ensured for them, then people of the country will be able to live in peace,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer said while speaking at the workers' conference as the chief guest at Shaheed Boro Maidan of Dinajpur town today.

The incumbent interim government must implement the rule of law in the country through a fair judicial system, Dr Shahiqur added.

He said Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina has looted the country's resources worth about Tk 26,000 billion assuming the power through vote-rigging.