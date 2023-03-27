UN reiterates support to Bangladesh on Independence Day

The United Nations on Sunday reiterated its support to Bangladesh’s commitments to economic and sustainable development on the occasion of the country’s 52nd Independence Day, UNB reports.

“On behalf of the United Nations, I warmly congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the 52nd anniversary of independence,” UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said in a press statement on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

She said Bangladesh has many accomplishments: extraordinary economic development, a very significant cultural legacy, leadership on a global stage for climate vulnerable countries and enormous generosity in welcoming and hosting nearly a million Rohingyas.