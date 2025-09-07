ACC raids DSCC over allegations of embezzling thousands through fake fuel expenses
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched a raid at the Nagar Bhaban, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) headquarters, over allegations that officials embezzled several hundred thousands taka by showing inflated fuel expenses for official vehicles.
The raid was carried out today, Sunday, by the ACC’s Enforcement Unit, according to the commission’s Deputy Director (Public Relations), Akhtarul Islam.
According to the ACC, although many of the DSCC officials’ allocated government vehicles were not actually in use, fake fuel bills were prepared on paper, allowing large sums of money to be withdrawn and later embezzled.
Today’s operation is part of the ACC’s preliminary inquiry into the allegations, it added.
The commission further said its enforcement unit is collecting relevant documents and other information linked to the complaint.
On 4 September, Prothom Alo’s print edition published a report titled “DSCC spends millions on fuel despite 40-day closure.”
The report stated that due to protests demanding BNP leader Ishraque Hossain be handed over the mayor’s responsibilities, Nagar Bhaban’s activities were suspended for 40 days. Many DSCC officials did not attend office even a single day during that period.
Yet, fuel consumption of 14–15 litres per day per vehicle was shown against their allocated cars. Even within DSCC, many raised questions: if the office was closed, where did all that fuel go?