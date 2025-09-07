ACC raids DSCC over allegations of embezzling thousands through fake fuel expenses

According to the ACC, although many of the DSCC officials’ allocated government vehicles were not actually in use, fake fuel bills were prepared on paper, allowing large sums of money to be withdrawn and later embezzled.

Today’s operation is part of the ACC’s preliminary inquiry into the allegations, it added.

The commission further said its enforcement unit is collecting relevant documents and other information linked to the complaint.

On 4 September, Prothom Alo’s print edition published a report titled “DSCC spends millions on fuel despite 40-day closure.”