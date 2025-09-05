DSCC spends millions on fuel despite 40-day closure

The activities at Nagar Bhaban, the headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), remained suspended for 40 days due to protests demanding that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ishraque Hossain be handed over the mayor’s responsibilities.

During this period, many officials of DSCC did not attend office even for a single day. Yet, records show that 14-15 litres of fuel per day were spent on the vehicles allocated for them.

Questions have been raised, where this fuel went despite the office remaining closed, by many within the DSCC itself.