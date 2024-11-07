India considers Hasina as former prime minister: Randhir Jaiswal

India considers Awami League president Sheikh Hasina as the former prime minister of Bangladesh, said Indian external affairs ministry’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal today, Thursday.

He made the remark while replying to a question of a journalist during the ministry’s weekly briefing.

"We have repeatedly said that she (Sheikh Hasina) is a former prime minister. That is our stance on it,” Randhir Jaiswal told the weekly media briefing in New Delhi today.