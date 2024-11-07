India considers Hasina as former prime minister: Randhir Jaiswal
India considers Awami League president Sheikh Hasina as the former prime minister of Bangladesh, said Indian external affairs ministry’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal today, Thursday.
He made the remark while replying to a question of a journalist during the ministry’s weekly briefing.
"We have repeatedly said that she (Sheikh Hasina) is a former prime minister. That is our stance on it,” Randhir Jaiswal told the weekly media briefing in New Delhi today.
The journalist said that the Awami League, in a statement yesterday in which Hasina congratulated Donald Trump on his US presidential election win, described Hasina as “Bangladesh PM”.
The journalist asked if India considers Hasina as a former PM or a “PM in exile.”
Sheikh Hasina fled to India on 5 August in face of a student-led mass-uprising. Since then she has been staying in New Delhi. The Indian government did not make any official stand on her status since her passport was revoked by the interim government in Bangladesh.