NBR asks banks to provide account details of Sheikh Selim, family members

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked banks to provide account details of Awami League presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and his family members.

The tax zone 15 of the NBR has issued a letter to banks and financial institutions in this regard on 19 August.

In the letter, the NBR asked the banks and financial institutions to provide information on bank accounts and credit cards as soon as possible under the Income Tax Law-2023 of 200 sections.

Details of the bank accounts of Sheikh Selim, his father, mother, sons and daughters were sought in the letter.