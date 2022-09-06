Sheikh Hasina, Narendra Modi bilateral talks underway

Prior to holding the bilateral talks, the two premiers had a tête-à-tête.

After the bilateral talks, Dhaka and Delhi are likely to sign several deals and MoUs on water management, railway, science and technology as well as information and broadcasting.

Both the prime ministers will witness the signing and exchanges of the MoUs among the concerned authorities.

Earlier, at her arrival at the Hydrabad House, Narendra Modi received Sheikh Hasina and accorded her a ceremonial reception.

The Bangladesh prime minister also inspected the guard of honour there. National anthems of the two countries were played.

After the bilateral talks, a joint statement will be issued.

Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend a luncheon to be hosted by Narendra Madi at the Hyderabad House in honour of her.

The prime minister has started the second day of her four-day state tour to India by visiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning where she was received by Narendra Modi with a ceremonial reception.