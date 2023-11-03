Sixth batch of uranium for RNPP arrives in Rooppur amid tight security

SP Akbar said the convoy carrying uranium left the capital in the morning and crossed Bangabandhu Bridge and reached the Rooppur project area via Banpara in Natore and Dashuria in Pabna's Ishwardi.

He added that law enforcement agencies were working to ensure tight security in view of the arrival of uranium. Besides, vehicular movement on the highway from Dhaka to Rooppur in the project area was suspended from 5:00 am to 10:00 am.

However, traffic movement was restored when the uranium consignment entered the Rooppur project area, added the SP.

Earlier, on 28 September, the first consignment of fuel for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project arrived in Bangladesh. The next day, on 29 September, fuel was taken to the project area under special security measures.