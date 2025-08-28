Over 50 shrimp farms built clearing Mangrove forest at Maheshkhali, cyclone shield lost

One can see rows of tamarisk trees on Sonadia Island in the distance from the bridge over Ghatibhanga canal in Kutubjom Union. A narrow canal flows straight into Sonadia from Ghatibhanga canal. Right after crossing the bridge, a strong earthen embankment can be seen at the mouth of the canal. Salt farming is underway inside the embankment. On one side of the salt pans, 10–12 workers were seen making a medium-sized pile of salt.

Walking a little further, leaving the salt pans to the left, one comes across a medium-sized mangrove tree. Around it, thousands of split tree stumps were scattered everywhere. As far as the eye could see, there were only stumps of mangroves, as if a terrible cyclone had swept through the forest. We returned to the salt farmers to know who cut down those thousands of trees.

Sensing the presence of a journalist, their casual conversation stopped. When asked about salt prices in the market, one of them came forward. His name is Md. Sohel, a local resident of Ghatibhanga.

When asked about the deforestation, Sohel said the land where salt pans now exist was once mangrove forest. This mangrove stretched as far as the distant tamarisk trees. Over the past few years, it has been completely destroyed and replaced with shrimp farms and salt pans. The canal that has now been dammed was once used by fishermen to take boats into Sonadia to catch fish. Today, its course has been altered.