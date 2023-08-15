'Bangabandhu murder: Commission to be formed to identify masterminds'

Anisul Huq made these remarks while addressing an event on the National Mourning Day organised by the Awami League’s Akhaura upazila unit in front of the Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria on Tuesday.

The minister said, “You may say many people have been killed. So why this will be done now. We are not identifying the masterminds out of vindictiveness. We will identify them to present the true history of the Bengali nation. The new generation can learn who conspired to destroy Bangladesh. They will remain vigilant so that the power of the country is not handed over to those blacksheep. If those families get the power, they will turn Bangladesh to a desolate land and will kill people like they did in 1971.”