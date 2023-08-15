'Bangabandhu murder: Commission to be formed to identify masterminds'

Law minister Anisul Huq has said the masterminds of the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as well as the conspirators behind this grisly murder will be identified.
“We will form a commission and we have already prepared a draft. If you cooperate with us, we can pass a law. We want the new generation learn true history, and that is why we want the masterminds must be identified,” he added.
Anisul Huq made these remarks while addressing an event on the National Mourning Day organised by the Awami League’s Akhaura upazila unit in front of the Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria on Tuesday.
The minister said, “You may say many people have been killed. So why this will be done now. We are not identifying the masterminds out of vindictiveness. We will identify them to present the true history of the Bengali nation. The new generation can learn who conspired to destroy Bangladesh. They will remain vigilant so that the power of the country is not handed over to those blacksheep. If those families get the power, they will turn Bangladesh to a desolate land and will kill people like they did in 1971.”
We will form a commission and we have already prepared a draft. If you cooperate with us, we can pass a law. We want the new generation learn true history, and that is why we want the masterminds must be identified
“We had finished the trial of Bangabandhu killers after Sheikh Hasina came to power in 2009. The verdict of the Bangabandhu murder case was executed by bringing back several killers, who were abroad. Many people ask when we will bring back the remaining convicted killers. We know where they live – one in the US and another in Canada. We are in talks with the US and Canada to extradite them. We want to make it clear that we will try until we will bring back the killers, and execute the verdict.”