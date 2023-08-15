Extradition of 5 fugitive killers of Bangabandhu uncertain

Five self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are yet to be brought back from abroad. It is certain that MB Noor Chowdhury lives in Canada, and Rashed Chowdhury lives in the United States, but the whereabouts of the other three remain unknown.

Given these circumstances, uncertainty looms large over the extradition and punishment of these five self-proclaimed killers.

Extradition of Noor Chowdhury from Canada and Rashed Chowdhury from the US is stalled due to legal complications. On the other hand, the government has no definite information about the whereabouts of the other three absconding death row convicts Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim and Risaldar Moslehuddin.